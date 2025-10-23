While I support locally owned businesses and restaurants, I wish there were an Olive Garden in Berkshire County. Just one is all I need in the Berkshires.

Whenever I get the opportunity to dine at Olive Garden, I seize it. The endless salad and breadsticks paired with a delicious entree make for a magical experience. Typically, I order either chicken parmesan, the Tour of Italy (which includes lasagna, fettuccine alfredo, and chicken parmesan), or the classic spaghetti and meatballs.

Olive Garden is the #1 Chain for Spaghetti and Meatballs, According to Chefs

Speaking of Olive Garden's spaghetti and meatballs, I'm not the only one out there who loves the restaurant's particular dish. According to Eat This, Not That, the #1 chain for spaghetti and meatballs is Olive Garden. The site includes some professional chef reviews of the chain's spaghetti and meatballs, and they had some complimentary things to say.

Imsen, Owner & Head Chef at AmbitiousFoodie

They cook the pasta just right–al dente. The sauce they make leans towards sweet tomato flavor, and the most important for me is the size of the meatballs–it is generously sized, well-seasoned, and adds texture to the dish. This is what makes it perfect for me and for my family!

Chef Rena

Say what you will about them, but their version is comforting. The sauce leans sweet, and the meatballs are smaller. But the consistency is what makes it special. It’s not fancy or artisanal, but when you’re craving something warm, cheesy, and familiar, it hits the spot.

If you're craving Olive Garden, there are multiple locations in Massachusetts to choose from, including Worcester, West Springfield, Foxboro, and more. You can view a complete list of Massachusetts locations here. In addition, you can read more chef reviews of Olive Garden's spaghetti and meatballs here.

