Massachusetts Working Dads Have it Better Than Most

Work is a part of life and if you have a family, you really want to make sure you can provide for your loved ones. Having a good paying job isn't the only key aspect of working but other elements of the job play a role in the value of your career.

Massachusetts is the Best State for Working Dads

If you are a dad who works in Massachusetts consider yourself fortunate as Massachusetts is the best state for working dads in 2024, WalletHub released a study and sure enough, the Bay State sits atop the list. Here's a review of the site's findings for working dads in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is the best state for working dads, largely because it has great economic conditions for dads. For example, the unemployment rate for dads with kids under 18 years old is just 2.8%. Massachusetts also has the second-lowest poverty rate for kids whose father is present, at 5%. In addition, it has the best parental leave policies of any state, allowing fathers adequate time off work when a new child joins their family.

WalletHub also noted that children having access to a solid education is a priority for working fathers which is perfect for Massachusetts families as the Bay State is the top dog when it comes to quality education offerings.

Here are Some of the Best Places to Work in Massachusetts

According to Top Workplaces, some of the best places to work in Massachusetts include Alinylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in Cambridge, Senior Living Residences in Braintree, and PTC Inc. in Boston just to name a few.

If you are looking to make a career move, you may want to work for a company in Massachusetts as the stress of being a working dad may be greatly reduced if you become a Bay State employee.

