Massachusetts is one of those New England states that draws people in. Tourists travel to Massachusetts to experience our culture, museums, Boston Red Sox games, beautiful hiking trails, and robust history, among other attractions. Some folks fall in love with Massachusetts so much that they choose to put down roots in the Bay State. Studies have shown that Massachusetts offers sound job opportunities, quality educational offerings, and is a top state to raise a family. It's no wonder people want to relocate to Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is the Best State for Children in 2025

Not only is Massachusetts one of the best states to raise a family, but it was recently revealed that the Bay State is the best state for children according to SmileHub. According to Smilehub's findings, Massachusetts ranks #1 for Best States for Children with a total score of 67.72.

Massachusetts Ranks Well for Children Among a Variety of Categories

The Bay State also ranked well across four categories, including Health and Wellness (#2), Support System Strength (#3), Education System (#3), and Family & Working Life (#1). Massachusetts also ranks #2 for Longest Life Expectancy at Birth and Best Child Well-Being Index, respectively.

In Addition to Massachusetts, Several Other New England States Made the Top 10 in the 'Best States for Children' Study

Massachusetts isn't the only New England state that ranked well for Best States for Children, as four other states made the top 10.

(2) New Hampshire

(5) Rhode Island

(8) Vermont

(9) Connecticut

Don't Forget to Do Your Homework

Obviously if you are considering a new living area, you'll want to check out the neighborhoods, safety, school system, job opportunities and all off the things that come along with making a move, but now you have one more piece of information to put in your back pocket which is Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to the best states for children. You can get more details about the study, including methodology, here.

