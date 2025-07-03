Massachusetts has a wide variety of great local restaurants and eateries to choose from no matter what dish you're craving. It seems like whatever you're in the mood for, there's always going to be a spot nearby that's serving it. And now we know just where you can go for the best Thai restaurant in the Bay State.

Our good friends at the food publication 'Love Food' recently made their picks for the best Thai restaurant in every state. Whether you may know it or not, there's a pretty stout selection of fantastic Thai spots throughout Massachusetts. But of course, one of those great spots has to take the title.

Where is the Best Thai Restaurant in Massachusetts?

With the eastern side of the state having a multitude of several local restaurants and eateries throughout that region of the Bay State, it only makes sense that this spot is also out that way. This particular spot happens to be in the Boston suburb of Malden. It also has quite the unique name given the type of food it serves. The best Thai restaurant in Massachusetts is Crying Thaiger Rustic Thai Kitchen.

Just based on how it looks on social media, you can see why this was the pick for the best Thai restaurant in Massachusetts. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about this Thai joint:

Head to the Boston suburb of Malden for one of the finest Thai dinners in New England. The house-made dumplings are a crowd favorite, but you can't go wrong with the pad Thai or the Thai-style chicken wings either. The home-brewed Thai iced tea is the perfect accompaniment.

Crying Thaiger Rustic Thai Kitchen seems like one more great spot to put on your must-try list in the Bay State. If you happen to be taking any road trips through Malden, especially during the Summer months, you might as well head to the best Thai restaurant in the state.

