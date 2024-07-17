Here are the Best Times to Visit Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Summer is moving along and if you haven't locked in your summer vacation yet, don't fret you still have plenty of time. If you are planning on visiting Massachusetts there are so many great options to choose from.

If you want the upbeat busy nightlife experience along with catching a Red Sox game then Boston is for you. Maybe you want to relax in open air, with rolling hills and less hustle and bustle. If that's the case then the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts will be a perfect fit, trust me when I say that as I have lived in the Berkshires my entire life. Of course, many people flock to Cape Cod in the summer to hit the beach and soak up the rays but are the summer months really the best time to visit the Cape?

When are the Best Times of Year to Visit Cape Cod?

If your main priority is to hit the beach then by all means visit the Cape in July and August. Keep in mind, that you'll be paying more for pretty much everything, especially room rates. However, if a pleasurable, calm experience at the Cape is what you're looking for with less crowded areas then the shoulder seasons are the best time to hit the Cape. Let's explore more.

Don't Rule Out the Shoulder Seasons When Booking a Trip to Cape Cod

According to U.S. News & World Report, the shoulder months which consist of May, June, September, and October are the best times to visit Cape Cod. These shoulder months usher in pleasant temperatures for outdoor pursuits, fewer crowds than the busy summer season, and reasonable room rates.

The Fall Shoulder Season is One of the Cape's Best-Kept Secrets

U.S. News & World Report adds that the fall shoulder season is one of Cape Cod's best-kept secrets. Hotels drop their rates considerably as the tourists head home. And while it is starting to get chilly, the water is usually warm enough to still go swimming in September. The weather stays pleasant well into November – temperatures hover between the 40s and the low 60s.

There's Still Plenty of Time to Book Your Trip to Cape Cod

If you are thinking about visiting the Cape this year and don't have your stay booked yet just remember you have plenty of time to book that stay because fall in Cape Cod will probably be the most pleasurable time for you to visit the area compared to the rest of the year, particularly July and August.

