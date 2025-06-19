Massachusetts is Home to 3 of the Best Places to Visit in New England

Massachusetts is gearing up for another busy tourist season. To say people love to visit the Bay State would be a major understatement. According to the website Road Genius, in 2023, Massachusetts welcomed 52.3 million visitors, with 2.1 million being international tourists and 50.2 million domestic travellers.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts is Home to Three of the Best Places to Visit in New England

If you plan on visiting Massachusetts this summer or any time this year, there are three places that are among the 10 best to visit in New England, according to Lonely Planet.

Oak Bluffs beach on Martha's Vineyard Massachusetts PFIphotography loading... Martha's Vineyard

Lonely Planet states that Martha's Vineyard is the best place to visit in New England for New England-style island charm.

Martha’s Vineyard is famed for its natural beauty and historic charm. As soon as you step off the ferry from the mainland and onto this Massachusetts island, you can peruse around Oak Bluffs to see the colorful gingerbread cottages known as the Campgrounds. [more]

LagunaticPhoto LagunaticPhoto loading... Provincetown

Lonely Planet states that Provincetown is best for one of North America’s most legendary queer-inclusive beach towns.

Now a top LGBTIQ+ travel destination, open-minded flamboyance has not just been accepted but celebrated here since the 1970s. Downtown’s an eclectic blend of all walks of life: drag queens strut next to Portuguese fishers, bikers blaze through town, while dumbfounded tourists blowing in from less progressive spots struggle to make sense of it all. [more]

Boston Marcio Silva loading... Boston

Lonely Planet states that Boston is best for exploring a vibrant fusion of American history and contemporary creativity.

With its rich history, grand architecture and world-renowned academic and cultural institutions, Boston makes a big splash. There is a lot packed into this mid-sized city: historical sites and modern innovations, American heritage and international cultures, plus art on every avenue and sports in every season. [more]

You can view the entire list by going here.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood