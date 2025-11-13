Massachusetts families will be sitting down to Thanksgiving dinners all across the state in just a couple of weeks. If you're hosting this year, you're likely getting prepared for the big day or at least are going through your mind regarding how the day is going to go. Here's a tip: purchase the items that are canned or have a long expiration date or are non-food items like napkins, cutlery, etc., ahead of time. It will reduce a lot ot stress and work for you as November 27 approaches.

Get our free mobile app

One thing you may want to do you're homework on is where you can get the best quality turkeys at the best deals. Many stores offer top-quality brands at excellent prices, while there are other places you may want to stay away from. After all, with all the time and money spent on hosting Thanksgiving, you don't want to offer up a chintzy turkey or a turkey that you had to spend an arm and a leg on that doesn't taste good. You want a top-quality turkey at the best price possible, right?

One of America's Best Stores for Thanksgiving Turkeys is in Massachusetts

To help weed through all of the possible grocers you could spend time on looking for Turkeys, we have decided to pass along some information from a recent Mashed article, and it turns out one of the best places to purchase your Thanksgiving turkey this year is Walmart. Mashed stated the following regarding Walmart's Thanksgiving turkey offerings.

Walmart earns its spot as one of the best stores for Thanksgiving turkey based largely on a deal that pairs a whole frozen turkey with a variety of sides for somewhere between $30 and $40. Customers who prioritize savings have highlighted this offer for its sheer value. Brands available at Walmart stores — pending location, of course — range from budget-friendly options like Jennie-O, to pricier alternatives like Shady Brook Farms, which promotes turkey free of antibiotics. With that said, it's the meal deal that sets Walmart apart.

There are plenty of Walmart Locations in Massachusetts

Not only is this good news for price and quality, but Walmart is a convenient option. Walmart has over 40 locations in Massachusetts, including Pittsfield, Worcester, Westfield, and many more. Hopefully, with this knowledge, some of the stress has been removed from your Thanksgiving preparation plate this year.

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz