Massachusetts Town Named One of the Best Weekend Trips in the U.S. for 2024

Massachusetts is a state where many people want to set up roots and start a family due to its reputation for family living and high-quality education offerings. In addition, Massachusetts is also known as a destination state. Tourists love to visit Boston, Salem, and Cape Cod for a family vacation and take advantage of all our great state has to offer including catching a Red Sox game, relaxing on the beach, or checking out the Salem Witch Museum. There is something for everyone in Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

One Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Best Weekend Trips in the U.S. for 2024

If you don't have it in your schedule to include a long or proper vacation this year there is one Massachusetts town in particular that is perfect for a weekend getaway. Time Out released a list of the best weekend trips in the U.S. for 2024 and the beautiful Berkshire County town of Lenox made the top 10 list. Here's an excerpt from Time Out's review of Lenox.

Culture vultures have long flocked to the town thanks to Tanglewood, the summertime home of the Boston Symphony, and the innovative local theater group Shakespeare & Company. Now, upscale accommodations like 33 Main and the recently renovated Cornell Inn are providing a more luxurious mountain escape. (Those looking for true luxury should pencil some time in at Miraval Berkshires.) History lovers can arrange to tour nearby architectural stunners like Ventfort Hall and The Mount, the one-time home of author Edith Wharton.

There is Also Something Fantastic Lenox Offers for Nature Enthusiasts

If you are a nature enthusiast you'll want to check out Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. With over 1,000 acres, you can hike through forests, meadows, and wetlands and along the slopes of Lenox Mountain. The hiking can be as easy or as challenging as you like. There's also a good chance you'll come across some beaver activity be it dams, dens, lodges, or the animal itself.

Will Lenox, Massachusetts Be Your Next Weekend Getaway?

If you are looking to plan a weekend trip in Massachusetts, make sure you have Lenox on your list. The beautiful New England town can satisfy a variety of tastes and interests. You may like it so much that you'll want to stay longer and that's okay. You deserve it. You can check out the complete list by going here.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood