Warmer temperatures have finally hit The Berkshire and we're craving summer more than ever. The sun, the green grass, the picnics and of course the food.

If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking about the classic Maine Lobster Roll, you won't have to wait for summer to hit The Berkshires. Bonus: There's also wine!

Cousins Maine Lobster, notorious throughout the country for their fresh Maine lobster rolls, are dropping by a favorite local winery in a few weeks.

Next Thursday, May 19 from 4 pm-8 pm, Cousins Maine will set up shop at Balderdash Cellars on State Rd in Richmond. Guests can stop into the local winery for a famous lobster roll and wash it down with a signature glass red, white, or blush. This is a great opportunity for wine and lobster lovers to get together and indulge to their heart’s content and try to imagine summer in the middle of winter. In addition to the famous lobster rolls, the food truck's menu also includes unique dishes such as Lobster Quesadillas, Lobster Tacos, and more.

If you're unfamiliar with the Cousins Maine story here's the deal: Maine natives Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis started Cousins Maine Lobster as a single food truck in Los Angeles in 2012, serving up authentic, sustainable lobster rolls with lobsters sourced only from the waters of Maine. After an appearance on the TV show "Shark Tank", which netted the duo a $55,000 investment, Cousins took off. The business has seen exponential growth and now has 20 trucks nationwide that all serve an authentic Maine lobster roll.

They serve two styles of roll: The Maine roll which features Maine lobster served chilled with mayo, on a New England roll, with a lemon wedge. The Maine Roll is a favorite of Mainers and purists alike. The second is the Connecticut Roll, which features Maine lobster, served warmed with butter and lemon, on a New England Roll. The company says the Connecticut Roll is their most popular roll and is often referred to as heaven on a bun.

