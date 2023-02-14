Betcha Can’t Guess Massachusetts’ Fave Valentine’s Day Treat?

Berkshire County sweet-lovers, if you had to guess, what do you think the most popular Valentine's Day sweet treat is in Massachusetts? There are a lot of answers to choose from but which one is the top favorite? And, more importantly, is it your sweetheart's fave?

Recently, Shane Co, the largest privately owned jeweler in the country, conducted a study regarding the most popular seasonal candy in every state. As in many of the studies they conduct, they used Google Trends search data to come up with the rankings.

And for this study, they looked at Google Trends search data from the last 18 years to come up with their findings. It's a pretty thorough, in-depth study. Definitely worth a look if you have some spare time.

Rather than go into the entire rankings, we'll just delve into the Massachusetts-related findings. First and foremost, seasonal candy most associated with Valentine's Day is the winner in 9 states, with one of them being Massachusetts!

Halloween candy won 16 states, Easter candy was in 2nd winning 14 states, Christmas candy was next winning 12 states with Valentine's Day sweets bringing up the rear. Take a guess on the top sweet treat choice in the Commonwealth. Is it...?:

Colorful Candy Conversation Hearts for Valentine's Day bhofack2 loading...

Conversation Hearts? Good try but nope!

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

The classic imperial cinnamon hearts? Another good guess, but that's not it, either.

Cake stand filled with Valentine cookies RuthBlack loading...

Something festive and(possibly) homemade, like heart-shaped cookies? Wrong again!

Macro close-up of a gift box of gourmet chocolates. cclickclick loading...

A gourmet chocolate sampler? I'll give you one more guess...

Homemade Chocolate Dipped Strawberries Ready to Eat bhofack2 loading...

The tried and true! Chocolate Dipped Strawberries...(Homer Simpson drooling sounds). Hard to believe, but that's not it, either. This right here is the most popular sweet for Valentine's Day in Massachusetts, according to Shane Co's rankings:

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Chocolate Roses! Yes, it's true, chocolate roses are the most popular candy overall in the Commonwealth. But as I mentioned above, it's a pretty interesting study and you should definitely check it out for yourself at Shane Co's website here.

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked: