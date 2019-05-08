The vaunted Beverly Hills 90210 reunion series is happening — and headed to network TV in mere months.

The video above heralds the return of 90210 , henceforth known as BH90210 , which sounds like a nice place to buy photography equipment, but what do I know? That is what they’re calling the new 90210 , which features the return of most of the old 90210 cast including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, and even Shannen Doherty. Luke Perry passed away before he could be involved in the show; it seems like a safe bet to assume his absence is addressed somehow.

A synopsis:

The Beverly Hills 90210 cast Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh) Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor) Brian Austin Green (David Silver) Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh) Tori Spelling (Donna Martin) Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders) reunites on FOX!

The old gang looks great! But I am deeply upset about the lack of James Eckhouse. Where is James Eckhouse?!? And what happened to Joe E. Tata? I’m sorry, it is not 90210 without Joe E. Tata. (And don’t even get me started about Valerie Malone. We need to see where Valerie Malone is now !)

BH90210 premieres on Wednesday, August 7 on FOX.