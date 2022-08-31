‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Gets Official Title, Adds More Stars

The long-awaited next entry in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise has picked up some massive talent. Recently, it’s been announced that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast, alongside Eddie Murphy, the central figure of the series. The film also got an official title. It’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Now, the film is officially in production with Mark Molloy in the director’s chair.

For those who aren’t familiar with the series, it follows the life and times of Axel Foley. He’s a reckless loose-cannon cop, who's normally based in Detroit. Unfortunately, the murder of his partner leads him to Beverly Hills, where he does his best to unravel the mystery surrounding the crime. The rest of the series basically follows that general formula, with someone down at the precinct getting killed, and Axel Foley being sent on a mission to figure it out.

Murphy recently found success returning to another of his classic characters when he reprised his role as Prince Akeem in Coming 2 America. Joseph Gordon-Levitt has had an acting career ever since childhood. He started out in musical theater, but also acted in various made-for-tv movies as a kid. He was in Angels In The Outfield and 3rd Rock From The Sun. In his adult life, he'd end up with multiple primetime Emmys. He also acted in Hesher, The Dark Knight Rises, and Snowden. At this point, it's easy to say that he's a very established actor.

Taylour Paige is more of an up-and-coming figure, but she's definitely had her share of big roles. Her appearances include the likes of Hit the Floor, Jean of the Joneses, White Boy Rick, Zola, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and Boogie.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley doesn't have a release date just yet, but it will be premiering on Netflix. Production began in August of 2022.

