Beware: If You Do This Creepy Act in MA You’ll be Rewarded with Jail Time
Author: Jesse Stewart
As we have been touring Massachusetts laws, we've been coming across some that are weird, to say the least. These laws don't seem to make a whole lot of sense in today's world or at all but nevertheless, these laws are still technically active in Massachusetts. A few of the bizarre laws we covered include the following:
- Snoring in your home is illegal in Massachusetts unless all bedroom windows are closed and securely locked. A pretty odd one for sure. Can you imagine how many people would be fined or thrown in jail for breaking this law if it were actually enforced?
- In Massachusetts, you'll be fined $10 if you deface a milk carton/milk can without the owner's consent. Wouldn't this be the case for any property that doesn't belong to you?
- Goatees are illegal in Massachusetts unless you obtain and pay for a license to wear your goatee in public. Can't really wrap my head around this one. As I had mentioned in a previous post, I know many folks in Berkshire County that haven't been hit with a fine or jail time for wearing a goatee. Why is this a law?
Taking a break from weird Massachusetts laws for a moment, I came across a little-known Massachusetts law that actually made a whole lot of sense and wasn't that strange. However, the actual act I'm about to share with you has the potential to be a bit creepy. What I found does seem a little uneasy. Okay, I'll stop teasing.
If you are caught loitering around a funeral home in Massachusetts, you could be hit with jail time or a $1,000 fine. To be a little clearer about the law, here's the actual legal verbiage courtesy of the Massachusetts Legislature:
Section 42A. Whoever pickets, loiters, or otherwise creates a disturbance within five hundred feet of a funeral home, church or temple, or other building where funeral services are being held, shall be punished by a fine of not more than one thousand dollars or by imprisonment for not more than one year in a house of correction, or both.
This is a pretty solid, logical law that isn't a weird Massachusetts law. Is the punishment too harsh? What do you think?
