Beware: Local Scam Alert

From the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office

Attention, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office just became aware of an ongoing scam possibly within the County with individuals going door to door stating they work for a Sheriff’s Office and are asking for private information on your children! This information includes, photos, hair samples and birthdays. Please be advised, the Sheriff's Office is not currently doing this as part of a program and have not done this in the past!

If someone comes to your house and asks for this information, PLEASE call 911 immediately!!! Please like and share this post so that the Authorities can catch these individuals!!!