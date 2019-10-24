BHS Open House This Saturday

Coming up this Saturday, Oct, 26, Berkshire Humane Society (BHS) will host an open house at the shelter at 214 Barker Road, Pittsfield, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The event will feature the 7th annual Subaru Car Raffle drawing in partnership with Haddad Subaru at 1:00 pm. This year, the winning ticket holder will have a choice of a Subaru Crosstrek Limited, Forester Premium, or Outback Premium for a package valued at $33,000.

The open house will have food, fun and festivities for all. A live broadcast with our sister station Live 95.9 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm., a barbeque will begin at 11:30 and at noon the Guild of Berkshire Artists will open a new show. Children’s activities and BHS merchandise will be available. BHS has many dogs, cats and other animals in need of a home and the shelter will discount all adoptions during the open house by $50.00.

Tickets for the Subaru raffle are $40 per ticket or three tickets for $100. The raffle is limited to 2,100 tickets and to date approximately 1,500 tickets have been sold. They can be bought at the shelter until the drawing or at the following locations: Bartlett’s Orchard (575 Swamp Rd., Richmond), Catwalk Boutiques (325 Stockbridge Rd., Great Barrington and 26 Church St., Lenox), Chez Pet (55 Pittsfield Rd., # 4B, Lenox), Greylock Animal Hospital (1028 State Rd., North Adams), Haddad Subaru (652 East St., Pittsfield), and Purradise (301 Stockbridge Rd., Great Barrington). The winner does not need to be present at the drawing to win.

“Haddad Subaru is very excited to partner up with Berkshire Humane Society for the 7th annual Subaru Raffle,” said George Haddad, President of Haddad Auto Group. “We love being able to help raise money for such a wonderful organization so they can continue to do the important work they do for our four-legged community. Haddad Subaru looks forward to continuing to grow the long-standing relationship we’ve built with Berkshire Humane Society over the years.”

“We love hosting this raffle with the help of our friends at Haddad Subaru,” said John Perreault, Executive Director for BHS. “They have been enormously supportive of our work over the years – they are also extremely supportive of our entire community. Haddad Subaru sponsors a “Dog of the Week” every week, which gives that dog some additional exposure to them find a home. This raffle is a great opportunity for someone to win a car that’s perfect for the Berkshires, and to support homeless animals.”

Proceeds benefit BHS. For more information, call (413) 447-7878, ext. 131.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Berkshire Humane Society for online and on-air use)