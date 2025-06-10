Big Changes Coming to Walmart Stores in CT, NY, and MA

Walmart will be updating over 650 stores this year, and that includes stores in Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut. Many stores have been around for several years and are due for a refresh.

The stores aim to give customers a wider selection, a fresh new look, expanded pickup and delivery options, and an update to the pharmacy department.

A list of stores in Connecticut and New York that are due for the update has been released. See if your store is listed below.

Connecticut

  • 420 Buckland Hills Dr – Manchester
  • 67 Newtown Rd – Danbury
  • 3164 Berlin Tpke – Newington
  • 164 Danbury Rd – New Milford
  • 44 Prospect Hill Rd – East Windsor
  • 80 Town Line Rd – Rocky Hill
  • 625 School St – Putnam
  • 1365 Boston Post Rd – Milford

New York

  • 18858 State Route 31 – Albion
  • 3290 Sheridan Dr – Amherst
  • 8064 Brewerton Road – Cicero
  • 279 Troy Rd – East Greenbush
  • 6438 Basile Rowe – East Syracuse
  • 26 W Merritt Blvd – Fishkill
  • 1818 State Route 3 – Fulton
  • 4235 Veteran Dr – Geneseo
  • 100 Elmridge Center Dr – Greece
  • 1400 County Rd 64 – Horseheads
  • 350 E Fairmount Ave – Lakewood
  • 3335 Hempstead Tpke – Levittown
  • 5735 South Transit Road – Lockport
  • 425 State Route 31 – Macedon
  • 7500 Route 209 – Napanoch
  • 24 Quaker Ridge Blvd – Queensbury
  • 1320 Altamont Ave – Schenectady
  • 250 Route 59 – Suffern
  • 1123 Jerusalem Ave – Uniondale
  • 2348 Route 19 N – Warsaw
  • 1860 N Road – Waterloo
  • 1990 Brandt Point Drive – Webster
  • 1220 Old Country Rd – Westbury

Massachusetts

While an official list hasn't been released yet for Massachusetts. I was told by a Walmart team member when I was picking up my groceries that the Pittsfield store is on the list for stores set to be remodeled. Check back for more updates.

