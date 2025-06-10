Big Changes Coming to Walmart Stores in CT, NY, and MA

Walmart will be updating over 650 stores this year, and that includes stores in Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut. Many stores have been around for several years and are due for a refresh.

The stores aim to give customers a wider selection, a fresh new look, expanded pickup and delivery options, and an update to the pharmacy department.

A list of stores in Connecticut and New York that are due for the update has been released. See if your store is listed below.

Connecticut

420 Buckland Hills Dr – Manchester

67 Newtown Rd – Danbury

3164 Berlin Tpke – Newington

164 Danbury Rd – New Milford

44 Prospect Hill Rd – East Windsor

80 Town Line Rd – Rocky Hill

625 School St – Putnam

1365 Boston Post Rd – Milford

New York

18858 State Route 31 – Albion

3290 Sheridan Dr – Amherst

8064 Brewerton Road – Cicero

279 Troy Rd – East Greenbush

6438 Basile Rowe – East Syracuse

26 W Merritt Blvd – Fishkill

1818 State Route 3 – Fulton

4235 Veteran Dr – Geneseo

100 Elmridge Center Dr – Greece

1400 County Rd 64 – Horseheads

350 E Fairmount Ave – Lakewood

3335 Hempstead Tpke – Levittown

5735 South Transit Road – Lockport

425 State Route 31 – Macedon

7500 Route 209 – Napanoch

24 Quaker Ridge Blvd – Queensbury

1320 Altamont Ave – Schenectady

250 Route 59 – Suffern

1123 Jerusalem Ave – Uniondale

2348 Route 19 N – Warsaw

1860 N Road – Waterloo

1990 Brandt Point Drive – Webster

1220 Old Country Rd – Westbury

Massachusetts

While an official list hasn't been released yet for Massachusetts. I was told by a Walmart team member when I was picking up my groceries that the Pittsfield store is on the list for stores set to be remodeled. Check back for more updates.

