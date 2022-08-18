We continue our story for the future on the Adams Theater. Located in the heart of downtown Adams. If you want to know the history of the theater, you can go back and read the previous article here.

I had an opportunity to chat with Yina Moore. The founder and executive director of the organization. Of course owner of the Adams Theater along with the two storefront retail spaces (Former Topia Café' and Subway Restaurant) on Park Street. Yina was also nice enough to give me a tour of the facility to see what's in store for us at this beautiful space.

Yina Moore was born and raised in Shanghai, China and came to the United States for an undergraduate study at Hamilton College and graduated with a double major in Economics and Studio Art. Yina joined the Board of Adams Arts Advisory in July of 2021 to bring together partnerships that involve communities in art throughout Berkshire County.

A partial demolition was completed in July of 2021. Shortly after the Adams Theater was able to provide community-oriented programs up until December of 2021. However the theater is currently temporally closed for a phase one renovation and is set to re-open this fall with public programming.

Phase 1 of renovations include adding 1,087 square-foot duel-level bathrooms for the in the former boiler room area, combining the two of the 2,496 square-foot storefront retail spaces, and installing a 12,443 square-foot fire protection system for the premises.

Phase 2 of renovations will start in the fall of 2022 that include upgrades to the 8,109 square-foot auditorium such as a new electric, heating, cooling, and a up to date ventilation system. As well as upgrading of a new floor.

Plans are also in the works to restore the façade that faces the storefront to enhance the Theater's visibility for downtown Park Street. Each year, artists and designers will be invited to submit their proposals so they can "intervene" with on the existing façade.

The 8,109 square-foot auditorium will be a multifunctional space with multiple configurations. Whether it's performing arts, lecturers, rehearsals, and many other specials events. Almost anything you can think of honestly.

The 2,496 square-foot street front space has been divided into two units for decades however the plan is to combine both the storefront café to make it a welcoming place for both Theater visitors and the local community.

I am definitely looking forward to seeing this historical theater have a new life again in the heart of downtown Adams on Park Street after decades of being long and forgotten. Stay tuned for upcoming events in the fall!

If you want to show your support, visit their website by clicking here. Adams Theater