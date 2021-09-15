Big E Ticket Deals…Know Your Options and Save Money

The Big E opens this Friday and there are deals to be had if you’re looking to save a couple of bucks to put towards a famous Big E cream puff or maybe a Flintstone-sized turkey leg. Postponed last year because of the pandemic, everything will seem right with the world with the Big E in West Springfield opens the gates on Friday through Sunday, October 3rd.

Regular admission onto the grounds is $15. Children between 6 and 12-years old are $10. Kids that are 5-years old and younger get in free. Gates open at 8 am. The Buildings and Craft Common are open from 10 am to 10 pm. The Midway is open from 11 am to 10 pm Sunday - Thursday and from 10 am to 11 pm Friday and Saturdays. The Avenues of States and the New England Center are open from 10 am to 9 pm.

Opening day is the best day for a deal. Labeled “Be a Kid for the Day” when everyone attending will pay the price of a child at only $10 whether you are 6 or 106. Opening day Friday is also “Military Appreciation Day” where a service member will get in free with a military ID. Free admission also applies to retired military personnel and veterans.

If you are a senior the Big E celebrates your life experience with “Senior Days” every Monday through Thursday when tickets are $12 for all festival-goers over 60. There is a special deal called “Six-After-Five every Monday through Thursday when tickets are only $6 after 5 pm.

For the hardcore Big E patron, you can purchase a “17 Day Adult Value Pass” for $40 that will get you to access all 17 days of the fair. The “17 Day Child Value Pass” is available for $20.

If you would like to save a couple of bucks you can purchase an advanced ticket online before midnight tonight (Wednesday 9/15) for $12.

If you purchase a ticket to one of the major concerts at the Big E including; Billy Idol, Zach Williams, Flo Rider, Pat Benatar, Goo Goo Dolls, A Day to Remember, and Styx you get free admission into the fair. Those tickets range from $39 to $299 depending on the show.

For online admission tickets or concert tickets, you can explore the options on the Big E ticket page by clicking on this Big E ticket link.

