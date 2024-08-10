A Week-Long Bargain Sale is Coming to Struggling Retailer in MA

One of the big news items that has been covered by many media outlets lately is that discount retail chain Big Lots is closing over 300 underperforming stores nationwide.

Big Lots operates 23 stores in Massachusetts, six are included in the upcoming closures including Ashland, Dennis, Northampton, Seekonk, and West Springfield.

While the retail chain needs to trim the fat there is good news for Big Lots shoppers. According to an official press release the discount retailer will be launching a week-long bargain sale from Aug. 12-18 as part of "National Bargain Hunting Week." There will be a new "Bargain of the Day" during the sale and will include items from multiple categories ranging from living room and bedroom furniture to pet accessories and top-brand personal care items, all 20% to 75% less than other stores.

The press release notes that shoppers who want to be the first to know about each day's latest bargain can join Big Lots Rewards for free. Shoppers can brag about their purchases as part of the store's Brag on the Tag social media feature.

In addition to the six locations that are part of the nationwide closures, Big Lots operates 17 other locations in Massachusetts which you can find on the website's store locator.

