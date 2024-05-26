Sad news to pass along, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. Another holiday weekend and another tragic motor vehicle incident. I'm not sure of the numbers, but it seems like traffic accidents go hand-in-hand with holiday weekends.

A motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday evening has resulted in the death of a local 34-year-old man. The following information comes to us courtesy of Lieutenant Marc Maddalena of the Pittsfield Police Department.

According to the PPD, Saturday evening shortly before 7 pm, Pittsfield Police along with the Pittsfield Fire Department and County Ambulance responded to the scene of a motor vehicle vs dirt bike crash in the area of 664 West Housatonic Street.

The Pittsfield Police report via the media alert:

A 2022 Honda Ridgeline operated by a Mr. Peter Schettini, ( 53 years of age of Pittsfield, MA), was traveling south bound on Plymouth St, when he collided with a dirt bike that was traveling west bound on West Housatonic St. The dirt bike was operated by Mr. John Tyska (34 years of age of Pittsfield).

Unfortunately, as a result of his injuries, Tyska was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of West Housatonic Street from Osceola Street to Cadwell Road was closed for approximately 4 hours while authorities looked into what may have caused the crash.

Get our free mobile app

Here's an unbelievable statistic from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that I wanted to pass along. The NHTSA reports that there are FOUR TIMES MORE car crashes on Memorial Day weekend than any other holiday weekend.

The estimates aren't good, either. The National Safety Council estimates that over 400 people may die on roads this holiday weekend in the United States. That number is 11% lower than last year's Memorial Day weekend estimate.

Pittsfield Police are asking for your help. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has any information relating to this incident is asked to contact Officer Anthony Dayton of the PPD at 413-448-9700 extension 543. Be safe out there this weekend.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman