Big Massachusetts Fast-Food Chain Facing Financial Troubles

Economic uncertainty is a big topic, especially lately, with a lot of Massachusetts residents left unsure of what the future may hold for them. This uncertainty has a "ripple" effect which even hurts the BIG boys.

Even major companies and corporations feel the effects of this economic uncertainty. Case in point, a major fast-food corporation (one of the biggest in the world, with over 200 locations just in Massachusetts) is shocked by a drop in business.

It's true. Over the first quarter of 2025 (January thru March), McDonald's saw a big drop in store traffic due to economic uncertainty. Basically that means Mickey D's saw less customers than normal.

For 2025's first quarter, McDonald's saw a global revenue loss of 1%. To you and I, 1% may not sound like a lot, but to a multi-billion dollar company such as McDonald's, 1% is a lot indeed.

Verdict Food Service reports the total revenue for the first quarter was $5.95 billion which is down from $6.16 from the same timeframe last year. Believe it or not, this was McDonald's worst first quarter since the COVID pandemic in 2020.

We all know that McDonald's isn't alone in this. Plenty of other major fast-food chains are dealing with revenue losses. Just lately, I've been hearing a lot about Subway, Chipotle, and a few others that are in major hard times.

Bu this is what happens with economic uncertainty. People are reigning in their budgets, tightening their belts, and spending a whole lot less. And many think it will get a lot worse before it gets better. We'll have to wait and see.

Check out the full story on Verdict Food Service's website here.

