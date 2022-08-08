Big News If You’re A Berkshire County Bruins Fan!

If you're a Boston Bruins fan like me residing here in the western end of the Bay State, you were probably a little worried that Patrice Bergeron(one of the greatest Bruins players to ever pick up a hockey stick, by the way) had yet to resign with our glorious Black & Gold.

You also may have been a little upset(again, like myself) over David Krejci leaving the team before the start of last season to go play hockey in his native Czech Republic. Well, have I got news for you!

In late-breaking news, the Boston Bruins organization has announced that not only is Patrice Bergeron re-signing with the team, but he's doing so at a much lower salary than he could assuredly get from another team.

And the reason that Bergeron is willing to play hockey for much less than what he is worth is because that allows for his longtime former teammate to return to the fold under another team-friendly deal.

That's right. You may have heard some rumors already. David Krejci will be returning to the Bruins as well. And the matter in which Bergeron structured his salary for the upcoming season, allowed Krejci to "Czech" back in.

Bergeron, who's a pretty humble guy, has made it abundantly clear that his desire to win the Stanley Cup is way more important than making more money for himself. Bergeron even had this to say on Twitter regarding the return of him and Krejci:

Super excited and thrilled to get going with him and the rest of the guys. Every year, you have to start over again. That's the most exciting part...having that challenge in front of you every year.

Keep calm and Bergeron...I'm so excited! Can't wait for hockey season to begin! Preseason begins September 24th and the regular season kicks off in North America on October 11th.

The first regular season game for the Bruins is October 12th. They will be in Washington to take on the Capitals. Hey Washington, just remember one thing: Don't Poke The Bear!

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.