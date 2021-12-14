Big Papi and Wife splitting up after 25-years…

It appears that the relationship between Big Papi and his longtime wife Tiffany is on the outs according to an Instagram post by Ortiz's wife Tiffany yesterday.

David Ortiz and his wife Tiffany have been together for 25-years. Tiffany stated in her post to Instagram “Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.”

Together David and Tiffany have three children together D’Angelo, Jessica, and Alexandra. The two had previously split over 7 years ago but got back together soon after the slip.

Getty Images

Ortiz played 20 years in the major league. He was in a Red Sox uniform for 14 years before starting his career with the Minnesota Twins in 2003. Ortiz retired from the Red Sox in 2016 after leading the Sox to 3 world championships in 2004, 2007, and 2013. He is eligible for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The final vote tally will be announced in January.

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands