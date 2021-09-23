Big Props For Firefighters As Mass. Continues Amazing Streak

Folks, you don't need me to point out that 95% of the news breaking across the world these days is, quite simply, bad. Hence, the popularization of the old expression, "No news is good news." For that reason, anytime I happen to come across some good news, however small the subject, I love spreading the word.

Even better, this is by no means a small story. I think it's pretty big. Worth knowing about and worth celebrating. Our hard-working Massachusetts firefighters are currently on an amazing streak. Allow me to explain.

Mass.gov recently reported an amazing statistic. According to the National Association of State Fire Marshals(NASFM), it has been two and a half years since Massachusetts has seen the death of a minor due to fire. Isn't that phenomenal? No wonder that when a lot of us think of heroes, we automatically think of firefighters.

Last week, Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey was honored by the NASFM with an award recognizing his leadership and the state’s success in reducing child fire fatalities, which have fallen to zero for two and a half years.

Truly honored by the award, Ostroskey had this to say in a statement:

This is one award that every fire marshal hopes to receive. It reflects the combined and tireless efforts of fire educators, fire prevention officers, fire departments across Massachusetts, and the Department of Fire Services.

In March of last year, for the first time in recorded history, Massachusetts went a full year without losing a child to fire. Happily, this streak has continued. Massachusetts has now gone over 30 months since a fire has killed a minor.

Sadly, the last reported death of a child due to a fire happened right here in the Berkshires, in Pittsfield, back on March 16, 2019. Jim Narva, Executive Director of NASFM, had this to say:

To have no children under the age of 18 die in a fire is an amazing accomplishment....We chose to recognize Chief Ostroskey because of his outstanding dedication to life safety. I’m proud to announce his selection as the 2021 recipient of the NASFM President’s Award.

Well said, Jim. Let's hope that with continued outstanding fire safety efforts, we can keep that amazing streak going for as long as possible. For more info, visit Mass.gov's website here.

