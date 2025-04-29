Big Warning On Recalled Bread Sold In MA & CT Due To Shards Of Glass

More mind-blowing safety alert news from the general public watchdogs at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). And this one involves a brand of bread sold in Massachusetts!

By the way, folks, this is an "Urgent" recall. It has been elevated to a Class II recall which means, in the words of the FDA:

The product may cause temporary or medically reversible health problems, but is unlikely to lead to long-term serious injuries.

Still, only a Class 1 Recall is more urgent, which the FDA says is "the most serious type", because it can lead to more serious health risks, including death. Here's the lowdown from the FDA.

The FDA reports that a Maryland-based company, Upper Crust Bakery LP, shipped out 818 cases of their product which possibly may contain pieces of glass. The bread brand is sold throughout the United States.

Luckily, for many of us, plenty of states are NOT affected by this product recall, including Massachusetts. However, there's a portion of you that do your shopping out-of-state and you should know that Connecticut IS AFFECTED by this recall.

The FDA reports that certain breads that are part of Upper Crust Bakery LP were found to have fragments of glass on top of the bread. These products were sold at the retail level in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The bread types included in the recall are:

Ancient Grains Hoagie roll in 4-ounce containers, recall number: F-0741-2025 in Lot #90

Multigrain Sourdough rolls in 18-ounce containers, recall number: F-0742-2025 in Lot #90

Whole Grain Multigrain rolls in 20-ounce containers, recall number: F-0743-2025 in Lot #92

All of the above products were sold frozen and packaged in corrugated paper cartons. The largest part of the recall, according to the FDA, is almost 700 cases of the multigrain sourdough rolls.

Anyone who purchased the products included in the recall should destroy them immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Check out the full alert by visiting the FDA's website here.

