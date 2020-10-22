Big Y Announces Closure for Upcoming Holiday

The popular Springfield based grocer that has stores throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including three in Berkshire County, has announced they will close all of their stores on Thanksgiving Day and the following Friday, Nov. 26 and 27.

In addition to the Big Y World Class Markets, Table & Vine, as well as any Big Y Express Gas & Convenience locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day as well.

According to a press release, the company, in order to thank their thousands of employees for their continued hard work and tenacious efforts throughout the challenges of being an essential service throughout the pandemic, Big Y decided to close their markets to the public on Thanksgiving and on the day after so their employees can rest and spend more time with their families.

The two-day holiday closure will allow time for extra cleaning, restocking and preparations for the remainder of the holiday season. Similarly, the supermarket chain also closed for a two day period in April on Easter Sunday and Monday earlier this year, also sighting the number of extra work employees had put in enduring the beginning of the pandemic. Big Y has provided thank you pay and now thank you bonuses for their front-line workers.

We are humbled by the extraordinary work of our front line employees throughout this past year. Being able to close to the public for an extra day or two, helps them to relax and spend time with loved ones. It also gives us an opportunity to clean and restock. The resilience of our teams has been remarkable, and we are thrilled to be able to thank them with a well-deserved break. Richard D. Bossie, Sr. VP of Operations &Customer Experience

Big Y World Class Markets has locations on Veteran's Memorial Dr. in North Adams, West Street in Pittsfield, Pleasant St in Lee, Main St. in Great Barrington as well as two adjacent Big Y Express locations at Pittsfield and Lee stores.