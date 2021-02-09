Big Y Donates over $90K to Local Breast Cancer Groups

Berkshire Medical Center’s Women’s Imaging Center is among programs in Massachusetts and Connecticut that are sharing in $90,000 donated by Big Y Supermarkets.

In order to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer, all Big Y Supermarkets donated proceeds from their October initiative “Partners of Hope” to 31 local breast cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. According to a press release from Big Y Foods, Inc., the monthlong program reflects the partnership, commitment and support of breast cancer awareness and research that are so vital for many.

In October, Big Y raised $90,496.00 which was donated the 31 organizations. A portion of that money was donated to Berkshire Medical Center’s Women’s Imaging Center in Pittsfield.

According to the release, during the entire month of October, Big Y donated a portion of the proceeds from both the Floral and Produce purchases including Sunshine Bouquets. Additionally, Big Y donated 5 cents for each Big Y’s family of brands including, Full Circle Organics, Culinary Tours, Cravin’ Flavor, Food Club, That’s Smart, Wide Awake Coffee, Sweet P’s Bake Shop, Top Care Health, Tippy Toes, Pure Harmony and Paw’s Happy Life purchased between October 8 and 14. Big Y Butcher Shops donated ten cents from every pound of All-Natural Angus Beef and Big Y Smart Chicken sold during the entire month of October and Big Y Pharmacy & Wellness Center also donated $5 for every flu shot given. Customers were able donate directly to Partners of Hope via bigy.com.

Big Y’s dietitian team, Carrie Taylor and Andrea Luttrell, devoted a portion of their fall newsletter to cancer prevention.

Despite the pandemic, breast cancer affects thousands of women and more men each year. Through our Partners of Hope campaign, we want to not only promote breast cancer awareness but also save lives through early detection and care… Since 2007, Big Y has raised well over $2 million dollars to support local breast cancer initiatives. ~ Big Y CEO, Charles D’Amour

Big Y Foods, Inc. is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. Big Y operates 83 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and 12 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with almost 12,000 employees. Big Y has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-State Employer in Massachusetts and Connecticut, as well as Employer of Choice by the Employers Association of the Northeast. Founded in 1936 by brothers Paul and Gerald D'Amour, the store was named after an intersection in Chicopee, Massachusetts where two roads converge to form a "Y".

Enter your number to get our free mobile app