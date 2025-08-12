It doesn't matter whether it's in Massachusetts, or somewhere else, but a new location for any kind of supermarket is always beneficial on a local level. Of course, it's always that much better when it does happen to be in Massachusetts. And that's exactly what's happening with two new locations of this regional supermarket.

This New England based supermarket chain has a total of 94 stores between Massachusetts and Connecticut. Now there are two more supermarkets coming to Massachusetts at 242 S. Main in Uxbridge and 290 Turnpike Road in Westborough. By now, you may have deduced that supermarket chain is Big Y.

According to 'Progressive Grocer', customers can see what the new Westborough supermarket has to off on August 14th. Grand opening festivities for that spot will take place August 28th. As for the Uxbridge supermarket, the location is set to open sometime in early October.

Big Y is known for partnering with local vendors and businesses to offer locally produced products such as produce, meats, bakery items, beverages, honey, and chocolates, among others. Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Mike Cormier explained to 'Progressive Grocer' how important that is with each local store:

Our commitment to local goes beyond just sourcing — it’s about celebrating the unique flavors and talents across the region...These partnerships help us deliver exceptional quality while investing in the spirit that drives our communities forward.

The new Uxbridge store, which will be approximately 40 miles southwest of Boston, is seeking to fill more than 100 positions for that supermarket. That includes both full-time and part-time.

Of the stores current 94 locations, that includes 75 supermarkets, Big Y Express Fresh Markets, Table & Vine Fine Wine and Liquors, and 17 Big Y Express gas and convenient locations. In total, those combined more than 10,000 associates.

It's always great to have more supermarkets to head to on a local level. And soon, there's two more options for Big Y stops that are opening in the coming months within the Bay State.

