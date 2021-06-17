Big Y Program Funding Local Farms in Berkshires

The Local Farmer Awards program, funded since 2015 by community philanthropic leaders and businesses, recently distributed checks of up to $2,500 to 81 farmers in Western Massachusetts and Eastern New York, and several of them are here in Berkshire County.

You can see the full list including a Google Map of all the winners HERE.

The funds, totaling $180,000, support infrastructure improvements and equipment.

Our local farmers continue to be an intrinsic and crucial part of our communities. We recognize their growing need for assistance now more than ever... For over 85 years, Big Y has been proud to support hardworking farmers and their families, and as partners with the Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation, we provide one more way to help our local growers thrive. ~ Charles D’Amour, Big Y President and CEO

Get our free mobile app

In its short history, the awards program has made over $900,000 available to local growers, who have become better positioned to expand, compete in the marketplace, and provide the public with the health and environmental benefits of local farming.

Not surprisingly, the pandemic fueled a need for some unexpected projects and new equipment. Stillman Quality Meats in Hardwick, MA, won its award to purchase a Commercial Egg Washing Machine necessitated by a 1,000% increase in demand for eggs, a demand now anticipated to grow.

For more information, visit www.hgcf.org.

Big Y Foods, Inc. is one of the largest independently-owned supermarket chains in New England. Big Y operates 83 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with almost 12,000 employees.