It's been established that Massachusetts is a top choice for education and having a career. Take a city like Boston, for example. Massachusetts' biggest city is known for having good jobs, but Boston is also known as a place for the start of a career. It was stated in Kaplan International Pathways that Boston is the perfect place to start your career because of the number of job opportunities for candidates without lots of experience. According to research by LinkedIn, Boston is among the top 10 cities in the USA for entry-level job postings.

There's Another City in Massachusetts Close to Boston That is Now the Biggest Boomtown in the State

The City of Revere is the biggest boomtown (or fastest-growing city) in Massachusetts. According to GOBankingRates, Revere is the fastest-growing city in Massachusetts due to the city's rapid business and population growth. Revere has a vibrant downtown and is less than a 30-minute drive to Boston. This means that there are plenty of job opportunities for residents of Revere.

Latest Findings for the City of Revere

Using the 5-year 2023 and 2015 U.S. Census American Community Survey, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with total populations between 25,000 and 500,000. GOBankingRates sourced each city’s total population and per capita income and calculated the eight-year changes (2015-2023) in quantity and percentages to identify the city in each state with the largest population increase. GOBankingRates' study of the Biggest Boomtown in Every State found that Revere’s population grew by 12.9% and Per capita income increased to $38,775 (+45%).

You Can't Forget About Revere Beach

One of the biggest attractions that Revere is known for is its beach. In 1896, Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. The beach measures over three miles long and is located about five miles north of downtown Boston. Check out a video on the history of Revere Beach below.

If you're looking to relocate to an area in Massachusetts that is booming in both business, vibrancy, and opportunities, it's worth putting Revere on your list as a consideration. You can get more details about the study by going here.

