Here are the 3 Biggest Companies in Massachusetts for 2024

In the past, we have covered many things that are great about visiting and living in Massachusetts. The Baystate's education system, cultural attractions, the four seasons, and more have all led to people moving and putting down roots in Massachusetts. In 2023 we also released the list of the biggest companies throughout the Bay State. Has much changed since last year?

Massachusetts Has Some Great Employment Opportunities. There Hasn't Been a Change in the Top Three Biggest Companies Since Last Year 

There hasn't been much of a change from last year's article as the top three biggest companies in Massachusetts have repeated for 2024 and rank in the same order. Let's take a look at those companies as reported by Zippia.

Dunkin Brands is the third-biggest company headquartered in Massachusetts. The fast-food restaurant company has a revenue of $1.4B along with approximately 270,000 employees. Dunkin Brands is headquartered in Canton. Current job openings.

Coming in at #2 is the TJX Companies. A giant in the retail industry, TJK Companies is Headquartered in Framingham. TJX has a revenue of $49.9B along with approximately 270,000 employees (yes, the same as Dunkin Brands). TJX operates TJ Maxx (in the United States) and TK Maxx (in Australia and Europe), its flagship store chains, along with Marshalls, HomeGoods, HomeSense, and Sierra in the United States, and HomeSense, Marshalls, and Winners in Canada. Current job openings.

General Electric (GE) is king of the hill and tops the list with a revenue of $76.6B. A leader in the engineering industry, GE's headquarters are in Boston and there are roughly 305,00 current employees. Current job openings.

