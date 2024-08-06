One summer activity many people and families enjoy is browsing and shopping at flea markets. With tag sales being such a popular activity it's no surprise that people would want to scout out more deals at bigger locations and flea markets definitely scratch that itch. It's a fun experience to see the different items that vendors have for sale. Items that are no longer available and even some items that are worth some big bucks are all part of the fun and mystique of the flea market experience. Plus much like tag sales, you can negotiate on price at flea markets.

Massachusetts is Home to the Biggest Flea Market on the East Coast

If you want to check out a huge and spectacular flea market then you'll want to head to Brimfield, Massachusetts and attend the Brimfield Antique Flea Market. The Martha Stewart website sings the praises of the Brimfield Antique Flea Market:

Considered the granddaddy of all shows, the venerable, Brimfield Antique Flea Market boasts 5,000 vendors with museum-quality furniture, folk art, and collectibles that attract an impressive 100,000 buyers. Three times a year—in May, July, and September—the crowds make their pilgrimage to this small town of Brimfield, Massachusetts, which is located along Route 20, to peruse the wares and enjoy the local food like kettle corn, New England boiled potatoes, and the fan favorite Thanksgiving-style pilgrim sandwich.

This is certainly one flea market you'll want to plan a whole day for as there is so much to experience and look at. Don't forget September is right around the corner so you have an opportunity to check out the Brimfield Antique Flea Market. You can check out the schedule and everything you need to know about the East Coast's biggest flea market by going here.

