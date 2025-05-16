Massachusetts May See a Demand for Bike Repair Mechanics

Massachusetts folks know that, since the pandemic, times have been tough, but while life is pretty much back to normal since the pandemic, many still struggle to afford the cost of living. If you are lucky enough to be working a job that pays the bills and you enjoy, be thankful. Obviously, that's not the case for everyone presently.

Get our free mobile app

If you are looking for work, or you're looking for a side gig, or you have a love for bicycles, it's worth noting that bicycle repair mechanics are one of the few jobs that may start to become in demand in Massachusetts, and it's not too hard to see why. Many Massachusetts towns and cities are prime spots for bike riding, including Arlington, Cambridge, Somerville, and more. Plus, the rail trail culture is becoming more popular around the state. Becoming a bike repair mechanic could make you a nice extra chunk of cash.

dragana991 dragana991 loading...

According to AARP, the median wage for a bike repair mechanic is $18.42 per hour. The 2025-2033 job outlook predicts a 6 to 8 percent increase. It's worth getting into this field, no doubt. AARP stated the following regarding the demand for bike repair technicians:

As cities and counties build more bike lanes and bicycle trails, the need for bicycle mechanics is growing, too. Some bicycle sales and repair shops offer on-the-job training for these positions.

AARP's statement echoes what was stated earlier, and that Massachusetts is becoming a hotbed for bike enthusiasts. Keep your eyes open because as time moves on, it won't be surprising if there is a need for bike repair mechanics in Massachusetts.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker