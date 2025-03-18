Hilarious Massachusetts Celebrity Has a New Special on Hulu

Massachusetts has produced many comedians who went on to be big stars. Celebrities like Steve Carell (Concord), Dane Cook (Cambridge), and many others were born in the Bay State.

Get our free mobile app

One comedian who recently released a new stand-up special on Hulu is Canton-born Bill Burr. "Drop Dead Years" is the name of the special and if you are in the mood to laugh out loud you'll want to check it out.

Keep in mind this is a Bill Burr special so there's going to be some offensive material, stereotypes, and swearing. So it's best to watch this special after the kids are sleeping. That is exactly what my wife and I are doing. I've only watched about a half hour of the special so far but I can't stop laughing out loud. That's why I feel comfortable recommending it to you.

Burr's stage rage is spot on like usual. I won't share any spoilers because I want you to enjoy it for yourself but Burr's physical comedy is a big part of what makes this special laugh-out-loud hilarious, especially in his golf cart bit. I'll stop there.

"Drop Dead Years" was released to Hulu this past Friday, March 14th. There's another bit that I thoroughly enjoyed where after over 10 years of marriage, Burr talks about getting along with his wife better than ever. Find out why by checking it out for yourself on Hulu. Since it's on the streaming platform, you'll need to sign up for a Hulu subscription if you haven't done so already. Get ready to burst out laughing.

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 25 of the Most Expensive Divorces of all Time All is fair in love and war, and 2022 was a year filled with celebrity breakups. Stacker highlights 25 of the most expensive divorces of all time, based on our independent research. Gallery Credit: Stacker