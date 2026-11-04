Berkshire Retailer Offering Free Turkeys to Its Members; Here’s How You get Yours

November is here, albeit a mild one so far, which I'm not complaining about in the least. It feels like the month is already flying by, and in just a couple of weeks, it will be Thanksgiving.

Many folks are feeling the pinch at the pump and at the grocery stores, and it may be a little tough to put together an entire Thanksgiving meal. I have some good news: if you are a BJ's member, you can get a free turkey this year. The retailer has been running this promotion for years, and I have been taking advantage of it for a while. I live near the wholesale club in Pittsfield and have been a member for years.

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How Does the Free Turkey Promotion Work?

According to BJ's, if you are a member and want to get in on the free Turkey promotion, all you have to do is spend $150 or more in one transaction in-club, through the BJ’s mobile app, or BJs.com during the promotion dates to qualify for a free fresh or frozen Butterball turkey. The promotion dates are October 31 through November 9, 2026. Beginning November 14, members can access their free turkey coupon in the app or in their BJ's.com account. Free turkeys can be claimed online or in-club by November 25.

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I'm Not Missing Out This Year

As I mentioned, my family has been taking advantage of the free turkey promotion for years, but somehow I missed it last year. I was kicking myself, to say the least. I didn't miss it this year, though. I did my BJ's shopping on Nov. 2, and now I am good to claim my free turkey just in time for this year's Thanksgiving feast. You can get more details on the free turkey promotion by going here.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker