Massachusetts Retailer Rolls Out What Some Call ‘Annoying Aisle Obstacle’

People in Massachusetts aren't strangers to the robots that roam the aisles in local supermarkets and grocery stores. The idea of these robots is to keep things operating smoothly in stores and make sure shelves aren't running low on stock.

I have become used to "Marty" the robot that roams around Stop & Shop but every so often I have to dodge out of the bot's way as if we are competing in a game of bumper cars. Sometimes Marty can't get out of its own way never mind mine...lol.

Have You Crossed Paths With Tally the Inventory Robot?

As I said bots in stores aren't that unusual these days but some people aren't too happy with Tally, the robot that roams the aisles at Massachusetts-based wholesale club retailer BJ's. I will admit that I haven't crossed paths with Tally as I have been selecting the pickup option for my BJ's purchases since this method is quicker for me but some people feel that Tally needs to go.

Some Shoppers are Not Tally Fans

The U.S. Sun recently reported that Tally's job is to keep stock on shelves when needed but some shoppers feel that Tally is getting in the way. The article notes that some customers have a downright violent attitude toward Tally. One shopper asked on social media the following:

Has anyone been in BJs lately and had to listen to that stupid inventory robot? It just rolls around whistling like a psychopath in a horror movie.

Another shopper admitted that they wanted to ram the bot with a shopping cart but held back against the violent act. Other shoppers called the bot 'annoying' and 'creepy' as they felt they were being followed by Tally during their shopping routines.

It's worth noting that some BJ's stores have been using robots in their stores since 2023. BJ's has multiple locations in Massachusetts including Chicopee, Greenfield, Pittsfield, Framingham, and many more stores throughout the Bay State. Have you crossed paths with Tally yet? What are your thoughts on the shop bot?

