‘Black Panther’ Is the Most Tweeted About Movie in History

According to Twitter (and I guess they would know), Black Panther is officially the most-tweeted about movie in history. With “more than 35 million tweets,” it’s now far surpassed the number two movie of all time on Twitter, Air Bud: Golden Receiver.

(Okay, I made that up. But people and Russian bots love the Air Bud Cinematic Universe, so it’s definitely possible. At the very least, it’s got to be in the top 10.)

If you’re curious, the other top two movies in terms of tweet volume in 2018 are Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Avengers: Infinity War. (Disney pretty much owns Twitter conversation about film at this point.) And the most tweeted about characters were Black Panther (duh), Killmonger, and Shuri. (Okoye though!) The most-tweeted emoji about Black Panther was 🔥, hopefully because people thought the movie was fire, and not because it was shown in a lot of movie theaters that happened to catch on fire.

If you’ curious about the most retweeted Black Panther-related tweets, we’ve got that for you as well. Here are the top three:

Why didn’t I think of that when it was sold out? That is brilliant.

Black Panther is still playing in theaters now; after five weeks, it’s still the number one movie in the country. And unlike Twitter accomplishments, that involves the paying of actual money! Which remains very important in the world of movies.