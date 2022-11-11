It's always pretty cool when Massachusetts shows up in any movie whatsoever. It has been the setting or focal point in several films throughout the years. It's not as if the Bay State is any stranger to that idea. But now, one of the absolute biggest movies of the entire year will feature some scenes that were obviously filmed in the Bay State.

It's been one of the most anticipated films throughout the entire year. As you have probably figured out by now, we're talking about the latest sequel for an important character in the Marvel Universe, which is 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

The original film set several box office records and earned lots of praise among fans and film critics. Then, of course, came the sad and untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, who had been phenomenal in the role of T'Challa, which was also the titular role of 'Black Panther'. So now, leading up to the sequel, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', fans are left wondering how to do the franchise justice after Boseman's excellent performance. And where does the story go from here? Who takes up the mantle of the Black Panther?

Those questions look to be answered in the new film, which, based on the trailer, has several different settings. One of them, is obviously in Massachusetts. You can see the full trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' here.

In case you missed the scene from the Bay State, we can slow it down for you here.

At about the 1:17 mark in the trailer, there is a chase scene and WCVB in Boston pointed out that in the background, Worcester's District Court building is visible when the red car is firing up.

YouTube YouTube loading...

You can also see the awning of the Courthouse Cafe as well, as soon as the police car flips into the air from the chase.

YouTube YouTube loading...

If you enhance the photo enough, just maybe it reveals the door of the police cruiser to say 'Cambridge' Police. But that's just speculation.

YouTube YouTube loading...

YouTube YouTube loading...

Those streets almost look too familiar. Not to mention, back in August of last year, the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge was shut down to film a movie scene, like perhaps the one below.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Of course, I'm sure that in the actual movie, we'll get to see more proof of the Massachusetts getting some footage in the film. For now, we just have a good four seconds to build on, frame-by-frame. And if you're still wondering who the new Black Panther is, she makes a full-suit appearance near the end of the trailer you just watched in the video above.

Either way, especially if you're a Marvel fan, there are plenty of people excited to see the upcoming 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', is in theaters as of today, November 11th! Tickets are on sale now!

