Blood Shortage ‘Emergency’ Announced Across New York State

New York's blood supply is dangerously low and you can help, officials say.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The New York Blood Center announced an emergency blood shortage in the region, one year after New York was the epicenter of the COVID pandemic.

Before COVID-19, donors could stop by community blood drives at convenient locations like high schools, colleges, and offices. It has been one year since these groups had to cancel their blood drives due to COVID-19 and few have been able to resume these life-saving events, officials say.

According to the New York Blood Center, they only have a few days supply of blood, which is well below what is needed by area hospitals. New York’s healthcare system requires 1,500 donations each day to treat patients ranging from trauma victims to newborn babies and their mothers to cancer patients. Donors with type O and type B blood are especially needed as NYBC currently has a 1-2 day supply of these blood types.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

“With thousands of New Yorkers getting vaccinated each day, we are thrilled to watch our state recover from this catastrophic year,” Senior Executive Director at New York Blood Center Andrea Cefarelli said. “As New York bounces back in strides this spring, we need everyone to make an appointment and donate blood to help save lives. While the end of the pandemic is near, our struggle to fight for those in need continues.”

Officials say they are taking extra precautions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19. As always, people are not eligible to donate if they’re experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms.

Townsquare Media is partnering with Party Time Rentals for their blood drive in Poughquag on March 26. In the Hudson Valley, there are many other upcoming blood drives scheduled including in Plattekill, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Washingtonville, Walden, West Point, Woodbury, Highland and East Fishkill.

Donations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 1-800-933-2566 or visiting www.nybc.org.

Additional information on donor eligibility and COVID-19 precautions is available here.

Keep Reading:

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

