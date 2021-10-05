BMC’s Women’s Imaging Center in Pittsfield Will Benefit as Big Y Turns Pink

All Big Y Supermarkets will be donating proceeds from various departments throughout the store to 32 local breast cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. It's all part of an effort to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer.

According to a media release from Big Y's corporate headquarters, the supermarket chain has raised more than $2.5 million dollars for this cause. According to the release, the program, “Partners of Hope” reflects the partnership, commitment, and support of breast cancer awareness and research that is vital for so many.

During the entire month of October, Big Y will donate a portion of the proceeds from both the Floral and Produce purchases including Sunshine Bouquets, and Big Y Butcher Shops will donate ten cents from every pound of All Natural Angus Beef, and Smart Chicken sold during the entire month of October.

Additionally, the chain says that between October 21st and 27th, Big Y will donate 5 cents for each of Big Y’s family of brands purchased including, Food Club, Big Y, Full Circle Market, Crav'n Flavor, Wide Awake, Culinary Tours, Sweet P's, World Classic Trading Company, Simply Done, Top Care, Tippy Toes, Pure Harmony and Paws Happy Life.

Big Y Pharmacy & Wellness Center will also donate $5 for every immunization given. Customers can also donate directly to Partners of Hope HERE. Customers can also purchase a $1 ribbon at each register.

During these challenging and stressful times, it has never been more important to take care of one's health. Thousands of women and many men are impacted each year by breast cancer. With a renewed focus on health and wellness and the importance of breast cancer awareness and early detection, we hope that this initiative can not only help save lives but someday lead to better treatments and ultimately a cure. ~ Big Y CEO, Charles D’Amour

Berkshire Medical Center's Women’s Imaging Center in Pittsfield is one of 18 organizations in Massachusetts that will be benefiting from the proceeds raised during this campaign.

