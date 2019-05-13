BOA Squeaks by Aberdales Saturday and More

Great Barrington Little League - May 11

Saturday's game between Berkshire Orthopedics and Aberdales was a barn burner. The game was tied at five with BOA batting in the bottom of the fifth when Jonah Harrington grounded out, scoring Sean Warren with what turned out to be the game winning run.

Aberdales got things moving in the first inning, when Simon Fife singled on a 2-2 count, driving in two runs for a quick 2-0 lead. Berkshire Ortho quickly responded when Jacob Kreis scored on Greyson Beacco’s double to cut the deficient to 2-1. BOA scored three runs in the third inning. Parker Smith, Jacob Kreis, and Greyson Beacco each drove in runs during the inning.

In the top of the fourth inning, Aberdales tied things up at five when John Ireland lead-off with a walk, moved to third on a Cian Bose single, Shaun Frank then drove in Ireland and Bose with a single. After Frank stole second Liam Smith drove him in with a game tying RBI single.

Max Wood took the no decision for Aberdales. He surrendered five runs on eight hits over four innings, striking out seven. Greyson Beacco started the game for BOA and dominated. He went four and a third innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out ten. Parker Smith earned the win for BOA. He allowed one hit and zero runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking zero

Cian Bose went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Aberdales, Shaun Frank and Simon Fife had 2 RBI’s apiece. BOA tallied eight hits in the game. Kyle Sermini and Parker Smith all had multiple hits for BOA.

Defensive standouts included, Cian Bose at shortstop, Matteo Buffoni at second, and Shaun Frank behind the plate, all had great plays in the field. Reese Haley at third base, Sean Warren at first base, and Jacob Kreis behind the plate all played stellar for BOA.

Elsewhere, Baba Louie's defeated Wheeler and Taylor on Saturday by a score of 18 to 8. The winning pitcher was Keegan Dargie. For Baba Louie's, Tyker Campbell got his fist two hit. Chris Paul, J.J. Schneider and Jack Bassalioin all had multiple hits. For Wheeler and Taylor, Brady Carpenter had two hits and cam had one. Ian Lanoue did a stellar job catching.