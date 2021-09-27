Bob Dylan Announces Fall Tour with Two New England Dates

Bob Dylan has announced his Fall tour and it includes a date in Boston. The legendary singer, songwriter, poet, artist, and Nobel Prize winner will perform one show at the Wang Theater in Boston on Saturday, November 27th at 8 pm.

Tickets for Dylan’s performance go on sale this Friday, October 1st at 10 am through Ticketmaster and the Boch Center box office. Avoid the pointing and clicking and pick up the phone and call for tickets at 800-982-2787. According to the Boch Center website tickets start at $59. This seems pretty inexpensive for a legend in these times of ridiculously escalating ticket prices.

The Dylan Fall Tour has been dubbed the “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour. According to Dylan’s official tour page, he will start on the road in Milwaukee on November 2nd and wrap the Fall leg of the tour up in Washington D.C. on December 2nd.

The Boston show is only one of two New England dates. Dylan is also scheduled to play the beautiful Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island the night before Boston on Friday, November 26th. Those tickets also go on sale this Friday, October 1st at 10 am through Ticketmaster.

Bob Dylan, whose real name is Robert Zimmerman renamed himself after the famous writer Dylan Thomas. Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2014. The list of hits by Dylan is a long one and includes; Like A Rolling Stone, Just Like A Woman, Blowin’ In The Wind, Positively 4th Street, lay Lady Lay, Tangled Up In Blue, Mr. Tambourine Man, and the list goes on and on…

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.