Bobby Kinne is Heading to the World Series

Monument Mountain Regional High School alumn and WSBS family member Bobby Kinne will be heading to the World Series. Bobby is currently the Tampa Bay Rays' Replay Coordinator.

After graduating from Monument, Bobby attended Vassar College where he played baseball. The Berkshire Eagle reports that Bobby has been working for the Rays since college, working his way up from intern status to his current position, which he took over in 2019.

Speaking to the Eagle, Bobby had the following to say regarding winning the NLCS:

It’s hard to describe. None of its really sunk in, both in Game 5 against New York and in Game 7 [Saturday night]. The first thing I do is run to the other video room where a baseball lifer who has been with the Rays since we started, Chris Fernandez, who has been the best mentor and friend to me. I’ve been able to go and give him a big hug and see what it means to him. That’s truly been the most special. But to get out, run out of the dugout and give everyone a hug and be out on the field, it’s surreal. It’s so shocking that you can’t help thinking about all the backstories that led all these people here and how much it takes to get to a moment like that.

When Bobby Kinne interned at WSBS in 2013/2014 we knew that he was going to do very well for himself. He sounded excellent on-air as he was the afternoon host from 3-7pm and covered the afternoon sports casts. He's a natural, friendly and personable. Bobby had drive, passion, intelligence which obviously are qualities he still encompasses. At the time, I thought he could carry on in radio, perhaps on a sports station or even be part of television sports programming which will probably end up being one of his many successes throughout his career. Bobby is only 25 and is making huge success for himself. If you know Bobby, this doesn't come as a surprise.

Bobby, we wish you the best. We are proud not only of your current career but also having you as part of the WSBS family. It's a pleasure to know and to have worked with you in your high school years.

Game 1 of the World Series between the Rays and the Dodgers takes place tonight at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, at 8:09 p.m.