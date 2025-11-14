Bobcat sightings have become more common in Massachusetts over the last several years. Earlier this year, I was frequently seeing bobcats in my backyard, and on one occasion in the late winter months, I saw four of them at once on my property. It was quite the sight. Unfortunately, I couldn't get to my phone fast enough to snap a pic.

As the weather continues to cool down, I was wondering if there is a particular time of year when bobcats are more active in Massachusetts. As it turns out, bobcats are active year-round, with dawn to dusk being their peak time of day to come out and play.

Bobcat Sightings are Occurring More Often in Massachusetts, Including Residential Neighborhoods

Bobcats have seemed to become more comfortable as they have popped up in residential areas across the Bay State on more than one occasion. Earlier this year, there were bobcat sightings reported in Westwood and Norwood. The Norwood sighting was near a children's playground, and as I mentioned earlier, I have been seeing them often in Berkshire County.

Why are They Popping Up in Residential Areas in Massachusetts?

There are a few reasons bobcats are making regular appearances in residential areas in Massachusetts. One reason is that bobcats are looking for food. As their habitats shrink, so do their food sources. In addition, mass.gov reports that bobcats are well-adapted to a variety of habitats. Bobcats are adapting to suburban settings and may be seen in backyards and residential areas.

February and March are Big Months for Bobcats in Massachusetts

While it's true that bobcats are active year-round, don't be surprised if you see them more often during February and March. This is because their mating season peaks in late winter.

Am I in Danger if I See a Bobcat?

The good news is that bobcats aren't interested in humans. So the probability of being attacked by a bobcat is very low. However, keep an eye on your small pets as bobcats wouldn't mind consuming them for their next meal. Learn more about bobcats in Massachusetts by going here.

