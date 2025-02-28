Beautiful Bobcat Spotted in Massachusetts Yard (photos)

Living in the western part of Massachusetts, it's not uncommon to see wildlife on your property. I've been in my current home close to 15 years and during that time I have consistently seen deer, woodchucks and bobcats.

I remember the first couple of times I saw bobcats walking around in my yard, I was surprised as I had never seen them at my former Massachusetts properties. Now, it's turned into a common sighting at my current home. The most impressive sighting I experienced occurred in early February 2025 when I saw four bobcats walking together in my backyard. I wish I had my cell phone handy. I would have loved to snap some pics of that scene.

Are Bobcats Common in Massachusetts?

I shouldn't be surprised that bobcats are roaming around in my yard, especially during this time of year. According to mass.gov, bobcats are common in the central and western parts of Massachusetts. I live in the Berkshires, so there you go. In addition, the bobcat breeding season is from February through March and the feline animals are adapting to suburban settings. As such, they may be seen in backyards and residential areas.

A Recent Sighting

This past Thursday I saw another bobcat roaming about in my backyard. This time I had my phone handy and snapped a few pics to share with you.

An earlier bobcat sighting took place a few years ago. For this one, I was able to record video of the scene, which was a bobcat attacking another animal in my neighbor's backyard and then heading toward the woods with the live prey hanging from its mouth. You can check out the videos below.

Whether you live in the Berkshires, Springfield, Worcester or anywhere in the western or central parts of Massachusetts, there's a good chance you may see a bobcat in your yard at some point. Have your cell phone ready. It's quite the site.

You can learn more about bobcats, including their life history, tips for residents, and more by going here.

