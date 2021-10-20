Bobcat Spotted In Pittsfield’s Elm Street Area (VIDEO)
On Wednesday morning, a Live 95.9 listener sent Slater and Marjo security camera video footage of a bobcat walking in their driveway in broad daylight!
Similar footage was captured just two nights before walking in front of their porch.
The family wants to remain anonymous, however, Live 95.9 can confirm that the home is located in the Elm St. area of Pittsfield.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE A BOBCAT
- Avoid running, it's possible that they could run after you
- Always protect your children and pets
- Try to back away slowly
- Make a lot of noise if possible, car horns, etc.
- Protect livestock
Bobcat attacks on humans are unlikely, as they are timid and solitary animals that do not typically initiate contact with people. However, the pests are still dangerous. It is not always immediately obvious when they are in the vicinity, which makes accidental encounters possible. -trutechinc.com
CHECK OUT THE VIDEOS BELOW
LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state
Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.
Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.
How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns
Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.