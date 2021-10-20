Bobcat Spotted In Pittsfield’s Elm Street Area (VIDEO)

On Wednesday morning, a Live 95.9 listener sent Slater and Marjo security camera video footage of a bobcat walking in their driveway in broad daylight!

Similar footage was captured just two nights before walking in front of their porch.

The family wants to remain anonymous, however, Live 95.9 can confirm that the home is located in the Elm St. area of Pittsfield.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE A BOBCAT

Avoid running, it's possible that they could run after you

Always protect your children and pets

Try to back away slowly

Make a lot of noise if possible, car horns, etc.

Protect livestock

Bobcat attacks on humans are unlikely, as they are timid and solitary animals that do not typically initiate contact with people. However, the pests are still dangerous. It is not always immediately obvious when they are in the vicinity, which makes accidental encounters possible. -trutechinc.com

CHECK OUT THE VIDEOS BELOW

