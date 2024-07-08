Popular Retailer Shutting Down 6 Massachusetts Stores
The retail apocalypse continues to rear its ugly head. Over the years many retailers have closed up shop, Massachusetts included, due to changing trends and struggles in the current-day economy. Retailers like Bed, Bath and Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, and others shut down as their businesses were no longer profitable.
Massachusetts is Saying Goodbye to a Legendary Discount Retailer
Another retailer is now closing all of its stores. 70-year-old discount retailer Bob's Stores is shutting down and going out of business sales have already begun. According to a press release, gift cards and merchandise credits will be honored through the close of business on July 14, 2024, local time and all purchases are final.
Why is Bob's Stores Shutting Down?
That same press release issued a statement from Bob's Stores president Dave Barton for the reason for the closures.
We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob's Stores. Bob's has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives. We remain grateful to our vendors, suppliers, customers and employees for all of their support over the years.
Bob's Stores has Six Locations in Massachusetts
The six Massachusetts locations in Massachusetts that are included in the closures include the following:
- 287 Washington St., Attleboro
- 146 Whalon St., Fitchburg
- 50 Holyoke St. Unit C242, Holyoke
- 230 Main St., Middleton
- 59 Mazzeo Dr., Randolph
- 168 Milk St., Westborough
You can get more details regarding the store closures by going here.
