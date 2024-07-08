Popular Retailer Shutting Down 6 Massachusetts Stores

The retail apocalypse continues to rear its ugly head. Over the years many retailers have closed up shop, Massachusetts included, due to changing trends and struggles in the current-day economy. Retailers like Bed, Bath and Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, and others shut down as their businesses were no longer profitable.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts is Saying Goodbye to a Legendary Discount Retailer

Another retailer is now closing all of its stores. 70-year-old discount retailer Bob's Stores is shutting down and going out of business sales have already begun. According to a press release, gift cards and merchandise credits will be honored through the close of business on July 14, 2024, local time and all purchases are final.

Why is Bob's Stores Shutting Down?

That same press release issued a statement from Bob's Stores president Dave Barton for the reason for the closures.

We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob's Stores. Bob's has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives. We remain grateful to our vendors, suppliers, customers and employees for all of their support over the years.

Bob's Stores has Six Locations in Massachusetts

The six Massachusetts locations in Massachusetts that are included in the closures include the following:

287 Washington St., Attleboro

146 Whalon St., Fitchburg

50 Holyoke St. Unit C242, Holyoke

230 Main St., Middleton

59 Mazzeo Dr., Randolph

168 Milk St., Westborough

You can get more details regarding the store closures by going here.

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer