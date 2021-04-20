The Chicopee Police Department confirmed that a body pulled from the Connecticut River last week is that of a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since February.

The Underwater Response Team from the Chicopee department has been actively conducting a search of the Chicopee and Connecticut Rivers as part of an ongoing search and recovery operation for missing 12-year-old Aiden Blanchard.

This past Wednesday at approximately 11:15 a.m., officers participating in the search located a body in the water in between the North End Bridge and Memorial Bridge. At that point, the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office were called to the scene.

The victim was transported to the Hampden County Medical Examiner’s Office and has been identified as Aiden Blanchard, 12, of Chicopee Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni

No official cause of death has been released at this time.

The search has been ongoing since Aiden was last seen Friday, February 5, 2021 at approximately 11:30 a.m. He was walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road, and was believed to be heading in the direction of the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River.