Body Found in Peru Identified

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the deceased woman found off Curtin Road in Peru as Jacqueline F. Coutinho.

Coutinho, 53, disappeared from a nearby location in Hinsdale in mid-May, setting off a prolonged search and rescue effort.

At around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, three workers spotted the skeletal remains of a woman in a heavily wooded area close to 94 Curtin Road. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Wednesday that the remains were Coutinho.

Investigators have not uncovered any indications of foul play in Ms. Coutinho’s disappearance or death, nor do we believe that there is any threat to public safety connected with this sad loss. We send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Coutinho. The District Attorney’s Office deeply appreciates the extensive efforts made by law enforcement and volunteers during the search and recovery efforts. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington

Conducting the investigation into Ms. Coutinho’s disappearance are members of the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, the Hinsdale Police Department, the Peru Police Department, the MSP Crime Scene Services Section, Troopers from the Cheshire State Police barracks and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Members of the Hinsdale Fire Department and Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team, Inc., assisted in the search and recovery efforts.