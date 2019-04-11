Boil Water Requirement Lifted

From the Great Barrington Fire District Water Department

We have been under a Boil Water Order since Wednesday Apr. 10, 2019 due to the detection of E. coli bacteria in our raw water ample. All users of the Great Barrington Fire District water system were notified of the Boil Water Order on Wednesday Apr. 10, 2019 and were advised to boil water before using, or use bottled water, and to discard items made with tap water collected on or before Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019.

Following the receipt of the results of the Apr. 9 sample, our source was sampled five (5) times on Apr. 10th for E. coli and none of the samples contained E. coli or total coliform bacteria. Based on those results, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection lifted the boil water requirement on Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019. We continue to disinfect with chlorine.

Therefore, it is no longer necessary to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth and washing dishes. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

For more information Contact the Great Barrington Water Department at (413) 528-0133 or the Great Barrington Fire District, 17 East Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230